Free Bike Clinic tomorrow!
Join Transportation & Parking Services for a free Bike Clinic!
Friday, April 7
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Free Speech Area at 15th and Boston

The following activities and groups will be on hand:
- Outdoor Pursuits Center's Bike Tech: Free diagnostic exam and minor tune-ups for your bicycle
- Texas Tech Cycling Club
- Graduate Student Advisory Council
- Saddle Up Motorcycle Training
- On-site free bicycle registration through Transportation & Parking Services
- Free drinks and prizes

Contact TPS at parking@ttu.edu for more information! 
Posted:
4/6/2017

Originator:
Stacy Stockard

Email:
stacy.moncibaiz@ttu.edu

Department:
Transportation and Parking Services

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 4/7/2017

Location:
Free Speech Area

Categories