Join Transportation & Parking Services for a free Bike Clinic!
Friday, April 7
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Free Speech Area at 15th and Boston
The following activities and groups will be on hand:
- Outdoor Pursuits Center's Bike Tech: Free diagnostic exam and minor tune-ups for your bicycle
- Texas Tech Cycling Club
- Graduate Student Advisory Council
- Saddle Up Motorcycle Training
- On-site free bicycle registration through Transportation & Parking Services
- Free drinks and prizes
Contact TPS at parking@ttu.edu for more information!