The conference will feature readings, Q&As and presentations by noted authors Barbara Ras, Stephen Graham Jones, Derek Sheffield, Toni Jensen and more, as well as presentations by students and scholars from Texas Tech and across the country.

Preceding the conference will be a roundtable discussion at 7 p.m. April 19 in Lecture Hall 001 of the English building on “You Can’t Drink Oil: Social Justice, Native Lands and Standing Rock” featuring Barry Lopez, Toni Jensen and Alex Pearl. This discussion is sponsored by the Literature, Social Justice and Environment concentration of the Texas Tech English department.

The Sowell Conference will kick off at 1 p.m. April 20 at the SWC/SCL with Christian Knoeller of Purdue University, followed by other presentations throughout the day. A reception will take place at 4 p.m. to honor Stephen J. Small, donor of the Stephen J. Small Conservation Collection, which comprises more than 200 books that have been integral to creating and shaping the conservation movement in the United States throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Some of the best-known authors in the collection include Edward Abbey, William Burroughs, Rachel Carson, A.B. Guthrie, Aldo Leopold and Henry David Thoreau.

Sessions will continue at 10 a.m. April 21 and conclude with a presentation at 5:30 p.m. by Stephen Graham Jones, author of Mongrels: A Novel and Growing up Dead in Texas.

On April 22, sessions will kick off at 9:30 a.m. San Antonio poet Barbara Ras will present at 2:45 p.m. with the conference closing at 3:30 p.m.

All sessions, unless otherwise noted, will take place in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL and receptions and book signings will take place after the evening plenary sessions with all writers’ books available for purchase. All events are free and open to the public. Click here for a full schedule of events.

The conference is sponsored by the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library with additional support from the Texas Tech Office of the Provost, the Honors College and the Department of English.

For additional information, contact: Diane Warner, 806.834.0466 or diane.warner@ttu.edu.