IT Help Central is looking for a Student Assistant who wants to expand their knowledge and test their programming skills. We offer many opportunities such as:





· Flexible scheduling

· Wide array of applications and designs to work on.

· Fun and exciting work environment.





Experience with C# .NET programming and SQL databases is required. You will be maintaining, modifying and creating applications to assist IT Help Central in their daily operations. You must be able to work well both on your own and with a team under limited supervision.



