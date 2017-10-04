ANNUAL CERTIFICATION OF PHYSICAL INVENTORY DUE JUNE 30, 2017

To comply with State Regulations, all System and TTU departments are required to conduct an annual physical inventory of all capitalized and controlled personal property. Inventory Certifications are due June 30, and must be completed through the Property Inventory Web Application which can be found at www.fiscal.ttuhsc.edu/propinv/.



DID YOU KNOW……Physical inventories can be conducted and submitted for certification anytime during the Fiscal Year; but, they must be certified by the Property Custodian by June 30th. New Property Custodians and delegates are encouraged to sign up for the Property Inventory Web Application Training through SumTotal. This is an interactive online training where you will learn how to navigate the online system, make inventory transfers, update locations, submit and certify your inventory. If you have any questions, please contact property.management@ttu.edu.