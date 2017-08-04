11th Annual Philosophy Graduate Conference will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM in Holden Hall Room 38.



10:00 AM - 10:50 AM: Michael Begun (Fordham) — “‘Mother of Art’: The Dionysian Artist as Aesthetic Problem and Psychological Question”

11:00 AM - 11:50 AM: Zachary Willcutt (Boston College) — “Sublime Ideas or Sublime Nature? How Schiller’s Appropriation of the Critique of Judgment Disturbs the Kantian Aesthetic”

2:00 PM - 2:50 PM: Hannah McKeown (University of Chicago) — ”Getting Your Duck-Rabbits in a Row: How to Align Metaphor and Aspect Perception”

3:00 AM - 3:50 PM: Andrew Smith (U of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) — “Why Must There Be an Ideal of Beauty?”

4:00 PM - 4:50 PM: Elizabeth Cantalamessa (University of Miami) — “Perverts and Degenerates: Toward an Ontology of Appropriation Art”