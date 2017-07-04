|
Comedian Daniel Tosh brings his college tour to Texas Tech! 7:30pm Sunday, April 30 Tosh will host and perform an evening of stand-up comedy featuring writers and comedians from his Comedy Central show “Tosh.0” at United Supermarkets Arena.
Tosh.0” is currently in its ninth season and airs on Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.
Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and are on sale now through www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000 and in person at the Student Union Box office & other Select-a-Seat outlets (Civic Center box office, Dollarwestern Wear, and United Supermarkets).
