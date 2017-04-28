TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SPWRC Bird Showcase
Join TAB at the Free Speech Gazebo in a week, on April 27th between 11-12:30 pm with The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center! They will be on campus with their birds to take pictures with students and to educate students about the importance of protecting our West Texas wildlife! We would love to see you there! 
4/20/2017

Neha Durrani

neha.durrani@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2017

Free Speech Area- Gazebo


