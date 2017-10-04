TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Undergraduate Research Conference Awards
Congratulations to the following students for having exceptional presentations within their respective categories during the 2017 Texas Tech University Undergraduate Research Conference:


Top Poster Presenter - The Arts


Top Poster – Hannah Hansard & Monica Pasillas 

Top Poster Presenters - Biological and Chemical Sciences

Top Poster Presentation – Brianna George

2nd Place Poster Presentation –Kennady Abbott

3rd Place (Tie) Poster Presentation – Dalton Tidwell

3rd Place (Tie) Poster Presentation – Zach Nguyen & Brandon Palomo 

Top Poster Presenters - Humanities

Top Poster Presentation – Chad Campbell

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Kayla Wilkins

3rd Place Poster Presentation – Pablo Lamino Jaramillo

Top Poster Presenters - Law, Public Policy, and Education

Top Poster Presentation – Meghan Robertson

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Devin Dellinger

3rd Place Poster Presentation – Rachel Roberts & Stephanie Caro-Aguirre

Top Poster Presenters - Physical Sciences

Top Poster Presentation (Tie) – Matthew Jordan

Top Poster Presentation (Tie) – Michael Doerfert & Zack Buford

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Elizabeth Stoneham

Top Poster Presenters - Social Sciences

Top Poster Presentation – Jaime Voyles

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Macy Stearns

3rd Place Poster Presentation – Britni Dean

Top Oral Presenters

Top Oral Presentation: Helen Scott

2nd Place Oral Presentation: Deven Bhakta

3rd Place Oral Presentation: Lindyn Davis
