Congratulations to the following students for having exceptional presentations within their respective categories during the 2017 Texas Tech University Undergraduate Research Conference:



Top Poster Presenter - The Arts

Top Poster – Hannah Hansard & Monica Pasillas Top Poster Presenters - Biological and Chemical Sciences Top Poster Presentation – Brianna George 2nd Place Poster Presentation –Kennady Abbott 3rd Place (Tie) Poster Presentation – Dalton Tidwell 3rd Place (Tie) Poster Presentation – Zach Nguyen & Brandon Palomo Top Poster Presenters - Humanities Top Poster Presentation – Chad Campbell 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Kayla Wilkins 3rd Place Poster Presentation – Pablo Lamino Jaramillo Top Poster Presenters - Law, Public Policy, and Education Top Poster Presentation – Meghan Robertson 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Devin Dellinger 3rd Place Poster Presentation – Rachel Roberts & Stephanie Caro-Aguirre Top Poster Presenters - Physical Sciences Top Poster Presentation (Tie) – Matthew Jordan Top Poster Presentation (Tie) – Michael Doerfert & Zack Buford 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Elizabeth Stoneham Top Poster Presenters - Social Sciences Top Poster Presentation – Jaime Voyles 2nd Place Poster Presentation – Macy Stearns 3rd Place Poster Presentation – Britni Dean Top Oral Presenters Top Oral Presentation: Helen Scott 2nd Place Oral Presentation: Deven Bhakta 3rd Place Oral Presentation: Lindyn Davis Posted:

4/10/2017



Originator:

Jerylme Robins



Email:

jerylme.robins@ttu.edu



Department:

CALUE





Categories

Research

Academic

