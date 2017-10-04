Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance presents Raider Red’s One-Act Play Spectacular and Raider Red’s Awesome Dance Spectacular April 18 - 22 in the Creative Movement Studio located at the southwest corner of Akron and Glenna Goodacre Avenues. Curtain times for RROAPS/RRADS are 7:30 PM Tuesday through Saturday, with an additional matinee at 2:00 PM Saturday.

An evening of short, original one-act plays is the subject of Raider Red's One-Act play Spectacular intermingled with original dance works featured in Raider Red's Awesome Dance Spectacular by Texas Tech University student playwrights and choreographers.

This year’s plays are:

· Smoke by William Sinclair, directed by Zach Dailey.

· Gobble Me Up by Michael Moriarty, directed by Jeff Day.

· Starcrossed by Randall Rapstine, directed by Lauren Carlton.

· Da Show by Lyanisha Gonzalez, directed by Kevan Dunkleberg.

· Shotholes by Jonathan Peck, directed by Zach Dailey.

This year’s dances are:

· Doubts of Process: Choreographers: Courtney Rickel and Juliet Wallace

Dancers: Courtney Rickel and Juliet Wallace

· Closet Comfort: Choreographer: Tiara Scarlett

Dancers: Morgan Fowler and Tiara Scarlett

· Gone: Choreographer/Dancer: Cera Taylor

· Going Through the Motions [a dance for camera] Choreographer and Video Editor: Cera Taylor

Performers: Cera Taylor, Juliet Wallace, Courtney Rickel, and Hannah Haeussler

Some plays and dances may contain adult themes and situations.

Tickets for RROAPS/RRADS are $10 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student rush tickets are available for Texas Tech students. For more information, please call the Maedgen Theatre box office at (806) 742-3603.