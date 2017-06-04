In their second year, the BurkTech Players have become more ambitious. In addition to their regular end-of-semester production, they have begun a series of workshops geared at connecting BurkTech to the campus and community at large. Managing Director Winter Davis and Co-Artistic Directors Caroline Jane Davis and Sam Shreffler have changed things up a little by creating an ensemble of student performers and building in two new workshop series. The next phase of expansion will look at bringing performances to different communities and centers around Lubbock.

The BurkTech Players will host free workshops on the third Monday of every month from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research on the Texas Tech Campus. Upcoming topics include contemporary dance and jazz led by long time collaborator Gabrielle Jordan, movement for the performer led by the School of Theatre and Dance’s very own Rachel Hirshorn, and a special two-part series led by Winter Davis to look at bringing theatre tactics into the classroom.

In addition to regularly scheduled workshops, the BurkTech Players will introduce a special series geared for youth on the spectrum and their families. The first is taught by Caroline Jane Davis and features improvisational theatre techniques as a way to build creative response and problem solving skills. The workshop is offered in two sessions on October 22, one for youth ages 12 to 15 from 10:00 a.m. to noon and another 16+ from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., both at the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research. Follow BurkTech on Facebook, and follow event links to sign-ups for workshops 12 to 15 and 16+ at www.facebook.com/BurkTech/events/.

The BurkTech Players focus on artistic expression and collaborative performance. The goal of the BurkTech Players is to engage in theatrical productions that elevate the arts in a way that is inclusive and challenges artists to become part of a cooperative narrative. Since their creation, the BurkTech Players have produced one-act plays, original work, and devised performances. This fall BurkTech Players will showcase three short plays, two devised works, and original dance pieces. This semester, The BurkTech Players look at the entanglements of relationships and the sometimes challenging pursuit of love.

The School of Theatre and Dance’s support helps the BurkTech Players continue the tradition of dance as an element of performance. Choreographed by Sam Shreffler, the BurkTech players are preparing original dance pieces. The pieces explore the fall production theme of relationships by examining the choices of three couples through dance. Shreffler describes the story as one of desire and regret; in a moment we can let our desire outweigh our better judgment.

When asked about growing and the expanding role of the BurkTech Players, Winter Davis responded, “Ambitious, maybe, but there isn’t anything we have challenged ourselves to do that we haven’t achieved.” Under student leadership and guidance from the School of Theatre and Dance and the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research, the BurkTech Players look forward to building an ensemble of artistic integrity and community engagement.

Apres Opera

by Michael Begelow Dixon and Valerie Smith

directed by Caroline Jane Davis

Almost Maine: "Sad and Glad"

by John Cariani

directed by Winter Davis

A Study in Relationships

conceived by the BurkTech Players Ensemble

directed by Reese Thompson

Park Bench 10: A Satirical Examination of Early Playwriting

by Meg Davis

directed by Caroline Jane Davis

Projected Pieces

conceived by the BurkTech Players Ensemble

directed by Caroline Jane Davis

Lovers Past Nightmare

Original dance piece conceived and choreographed by Sam Shreffler

The BurkTech Players are a student-run performing arts group made up of students from Texas Tech and Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research. Semester-end productions will now have two performances. One will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. and Monday, November 14, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at the Escondido Theatre in the Texas Tech Student Union Building, 15th Street & Akron Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409 The performance is free to attend but donations will be accepted. Reservations can be made early and are highly encouraged as seating is limited. Please arrive no less than 15 minutes before the production begins to ensure seating, those with reservations will be given priority seating. Questions about this production, upcoming workshops, or the BurkTech Players can be submitted to Winter Davis at winter.davis@ttu.edu. All events will have ticket links, find all BurkTech events at www.facebook.com/BurkTech/events/.