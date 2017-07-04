|
What an amazing weekend it was hosting over 65,000 Garth & Trisha fans right here at Texas Tech!
If you attended one the five Garth Brooks concerts March 30-April 2 and you loved it as much as we did, we hope that you can take a moment to add to our "Thank You Note to Garth & Trisha" pinned to the top of the United Supermarkets Arena Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSpiritArena/. Include hashtag #GarthInLubbock.
Thank you Texas Tech University and Lubbock for a weekend to remember!
|Posted:
4/7/2017
Originator:
Cindy Harper
Email:
CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu
Department:
United Spirit Arena
