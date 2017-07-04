



Thank you Texas Tech University and Lubbock for a weekend to remember! What an amazing weekend it was hosting over 65,000 Garth & Trisha fans right here at Texas Tech!If you attended one the five Garth Brooks concerts March 30-April 2 and you loved it as much as we did, we hope that you can take a moment to add to our "Thank You Note to Garth & Trisha" pinned to the top of the United Supermarkets Arena Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSpiritArena/ . Include hashtag #GarthInLubbock.Thank you Texas Tech University and Lubbock for a weekend to remember! Posted:

4/7/2017



Cindy Harper



CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



United Spirit Arena





Arts & Entertainment

