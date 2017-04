Come contribute a piece of recycled material to be featured a collective art piece in the SUB Courtyard from 11-3 Tuesday April 25! Add your own piece and make it unique!







This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.tab.ttu.edu | tab@ttu.edu | facebook.com/tttutab | Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @ttutab

4/19/2017



Caitlyn Butler



caitlyn.butler@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/25/2017



SUB Courtyard



