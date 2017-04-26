|
GET A FREE T-SHIRT AT THE CRUSH'EM TECH RECYCLING EVENT THIS WEDNESDAY!!!
Crush'em Tech Recycling Event
Wednesday, April 26th
11am to until the shirts are gone!!!
SUB West Plaza
Bring two plastic bottles or more for recycling & trade for a free Crush'em Tech t-shirt.
(2 bottles = 1 t-shirt & one per student while supplies last)
The goal of this Recycling Event is to increase awareness of campus recycling efforts through the partnering of Hospitality Services, University Student Housing and The Office of Sustainability.
A growing trend on university campuses is the demand for departments to be more sustainable. The Department of Hospitality Services, University Student Housing and The Office of Sustainability have taken numerous steps over the last few years to lessen its carbon footprint such as creating a refill bottle program, the use of trash compactors and initiating campus recycling programs.
|Posted:
4/10/2017
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2017
Location:
SUB West Plaza
