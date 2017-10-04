We will be having important meeting this Monday, April 10th to discuss some change to our chapter officer positions and meeting with Senior TTU administrators in Fall. Please make it convenient to attend. The agenda for the meeting is appended. Best regards, S. Ramkumar, president

April 10, 2017 AAUP-TTU Meeting, 3PM Room 206 Administration Building Call to Order: Seshadri Ramkumar Administrative Discussions: Combining the positions of Treasure and Secretary Presentation of 2017-18 Officers Nomination Slate by Gad Perry/representative Meeting with TTU Administrators: President has agreed to meet with officers two times a year Discussion with regard to having similar meeting with Provost Visit of TTU President to AAUP Meeting in Fall: Discussion Other Business Announcement: March for Science, Lubbock at LHUCA Adjourn Posted:

4/7/2017



C RICHARD Meek



R.MEEK@ttu.edu



School of Music



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 4/10/2017



Room 206 Administration Building



