We will be having important meeting this Monday, April 10th to discuss some change to our chapter officer positions and meeting with Senior TTU administrators in Fall. Please make it convenient to attend. The agenda for the meeting is appended.
Best regards,
S. Ramkumar, president
April 10, 2017
AAUP-TTU Meeting, 3PM
Room 206 Administration Building
Call to Order: Seshadri Ramkumar
Administrative Discussions: Combining the positions of Treasure and Secretary
Presentation of 2017-18 Officers Nomination Slate by Gad Perry/representative
Meeting with TTU Administrators: President has agreed to meet with officers two times a year
Discussion with regard to having similar meeting with Provost
Visit of TTU President to AAUP Meeting in Fall: Discussion
Other Business
Announcement: March for Science, Lubbock at LHUCA
Adjourn