TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AAUP Texas Tech Chapter

We will be having important meeting this Monday, April 10th to discuss some change to our chapter officer positions and meeting with Senior TTU administrators in Fall. Please make it convenient to attend. The agenda for the meeting is appended.

 Best regards,

S. Ramkumar, president


 April 10, 2017

AAUP-TTU Meeting, 3PM

Room 206 Administration Building

 Call to Order: Seshadri Ramkumar

 Administrative Discussions: Combining the positions of Treasure and Secretary

 Presentation of 2017-18 Officers Nomination Slate by Gad Perry/representative

 Meeting with TTU Administrators: President has agreed to meet with officers two times a year

 Discussion with regard to having similar meeting with Provost

 Visit of TTU President to AAUP Meeting in Fall: Discussion

 Other Business

 Announcement: March for Science, Lubbock at LHUCA

 Adjourn
Posted:
4/7/2017

Originator:
C RICHARD Meek

Email:
R.MEEK@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Music

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 4/10/2017

Location:
Room 206 Administration Building

Categories