This event is free and open to the public. Come join us as we celebrate and thank all of our area veterans and their families for their service to our nation. The event will feature a lot of family friendly activities to include Bodyworks Spider Climber, Vietnam Center and Archive Helicopter Display, Face painting, musical programs featuring Junior Vasquez and Hub City Jazz Orchestra, Silent Wings Museum will be open and FREE to the public, Door Prize Raffle will be held throughout the day, and a Veterans Resource Fair featuring nearly 40 programs and businesses offering opportunities and services for our area veterans. Lunch will be provided courtesy of Lubbock National Bank. Everything is FREE and OPEN to the public.

Schedule of events (all events taking place at Silent Wings Museum):

1st Event: 5KRun 7:00 AM: Registration for 5K Run 8:00 AM: 5K Run begins 8:45 AM: End of 5K Run Main Event: 9:30 AM: Posting of Colors Memorial Program For Lubbock Veterans 10:00 AM: Veterans Resource Fair Musical Program featuring Junior Vazquez and friends 11:30 AM: Lunch provided courtesy of Lubbock National Bank 12:00 PM: Noon Veteran Recognition Program 12:30 PM: Veterans Resource Fair Musical Program featuring Junior Vasquez and friends and Hub City Jazz Orchestra 2:00 PM: End of event Posted:

