The ancient Greeks were one group within a vibrant collection of societies in the Eastern Mediterranean, which included the Persians, the Phoenicians, the Egyptians, the Lydians, and a multitude of others. There is a long tradition among the Greeks of traveling the world and describing the sights, sounds, and, most importantly, people they interacted with. These descriptions reflected and affected their ideas about human nature, society, politics, and war. In this course, students will explore the many ways in which the ancient Greeks constructed identities for themselves and others. In the process, we will have readings and discussions that cover such questions as: what is race? what is ethnicity? how have the terms shifted over time? What impact have ancient ideas about race and ethnicity had on the modern world?

Core readings will include: Homer’s Odyssey , Aeschylus’ Persians , Herodotus’ Histories , Euripides’ Medea , Aristotle’s Politics , Plutarch’s Life of Alexander , selections from ancient Greek medical and natural history writers, as well as ancient Persian, Egyptian, and Jewish texts.