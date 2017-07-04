Latin 5341 – Summer Session 1 – 2:00-3:50 MTWRF
In the first session, students will work their way through the basics of the Latin language, with a focus on vocabulary and grammar. Students will also practice both translation and composition; short readings will be selected based upon the research areas of the students in the class. Instructor: Dr. Sydnor Roy.
Latin 5342 – Summer Session 2 – 2:00-3:50 MTWRF
In the second session of intensive Latin, students will perfect their understanding of Latin grammar and syntax through grammar review and extensive readings of various texts. Instructor: Ms. Caitlin Mongrain.