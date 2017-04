Join us for this virtual conference, which will address the complexities of delivering instructional tools and digital resources in the increasingly open educational ecosystem. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 19 Library Room 309 Click here to register. For more information on the conference, click here. Posted:

