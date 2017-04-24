Using Educational Tools to Foster Active Learning



"STEM CORE Seminar Series: Using Educational Tools to Foster Active Learning" The term "active learning" has come to have many meanings in the education community; however, at the heart of every attempted definition is the notion that learning is inherently experiential. In STEM courses it is often beneficial to incorporate physical experiences for the students, such as laboratory experiments, manipulatives, or virtual worlds, in order to create these experiences which foster active learning. In this talk we will discuss how classroom artifacts can be transformed into vessels for exploring new ideas through the process of instrumental genesis. We will also discuss the spaces in which students can engage with these objects and how those spaces impact class discourse. As we explore these topics, I will share some physical manipulatives my colleagues and I have developed for use in multivariable calculus, as well as my experiences in incorporating tablet technology into the classroom.

Jessica Spott



Contact: jessica.spott@ttu.edu



Department: Provost and SVP Academic Affairs



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/24/2017



TLPDC, Room 153



