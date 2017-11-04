|
Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. There are plenty of opportunities in this week's newsletter; Student Org Awards nominations are open, it's not too late to sign up for Arbor Day, and finally see who in the Lubbock Community needs volunteers. The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWapr7
|Posted:
4/11/2017
Originator:
Gary Mccrory
Email:
gary.mccrory@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Categories