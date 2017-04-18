A Closing Door: the journey of someone who has been displaced.

Join University Student Housing in the Talkington Multi Purpose Room for an interactive, come as you go program that explores the journey of someone who has been displaced by war, famine, natural disaster and other crises. Posted:

4/11/2017



Andrew Palladino



andrew.palladino@ttu.edu



University Student Housing



3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

4/18/2017



Talkington Hall



