A Closing Door: the journey of someone who has been displaced.

Join University Student Housing in the Talkington Multi Purpose Room for an interactive, come as you go program that explores the journey of someone who has been displaced by war, famine, natural disaster and other crises. 
4/11/2017

Andrew Palladino

andrew.palladino@ttu.edu

University Student Housing

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/18/2017

Talkington Hall


