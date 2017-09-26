Wednesday, Oct. 4 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201

Thursday, Oct. 5 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201 Sport is knowledge is required, officiating experience is optional. Intramural Sports is hiring Volleyball Officials for the fall 2017 season. Please attend one of the mandatory Officiating Clinics, below. During this meeting you will receive job expectations, responsibilities, schedule, and begin to learn the sport rules.

Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours. Posted:

Brett Jackson



brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Recreational Sports





