Dr. Andrew Riess, the Assistant Director of Fulbright Outreach for the Institute of International Education (IIE), will give a presentation for faculty in Room 105 of the International Cultural Center on Wednesday, April 26 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm. A reception will follow in the East Gallery of the ICC from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.

This presentation is part of the Office of International Affairs International Week. For more information, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2017/intlweek.php.