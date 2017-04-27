TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Reception for “Adventures in Study Abroad/My Hometown” photo and video exhibit

The "Adventures in Study Abroad" and "My Hometown” exhibitions feature the best photographs from Texas Tech students' study abroad experiences and Texas Tech international students’ hometowns. This year we will also include digital storytelling (videos) in the exhibit. Please help us celebrate the creativity and artistic vision of this diverse group of photographers. 

Exhibit: Adventures in Study Abroad/My Hometown - On display at the International Cultural Center through June 15, 2017

Reception: Thursday, April 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the International Cultural Center - Light hors d’oeuvres, casual, come and go

The reception is part of the Office of International Affairs International Week. For more information go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2017/intlweek.php#thur.

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

 
Posted:
4/20/2017

Originator:
Jan Stogner

Email:
jan.stogner@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 4/27/2017

Location:
International Cultural Center

Categories