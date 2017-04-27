The "Adventures in Study Abroad" and "My Hometown” exhibitions feature the best photographs from Texas Tech students' study abroad experiences and Texas Tech international students’ hometowns. This year we will also include digital storytelling (videos) in the exhibit. Please help us celebrate the creativity and artistic vision of this diverse group of photographers.

Exhibit: Adventures in Study Abroad/My Hometown - On display at the International Cultural Center through June 15, 2017

Reception: Thursday, April 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the International Cultural Center - Light hors d’oeuvres, casual, come and go

The reception is part of the Office of International Affairs International Week. For more information go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2017/intlweek.php#thur.