This week is National Student Employee Appreciation Week. Take this time to show your students how much you appreciate them. A very large percentage of the employees on this campus are actually students and they deserve to be recognized for the hard work that they do. Please take this week to show them exactly how much they mean to you and your department. Later this week we will announce the TTU Student Employee of the Year recipient. We had 18 nominees for this amazing award.

