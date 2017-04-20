The Rawls College of Business and the High Plains Chapter of the Institute for Internal Auditors cordially invite you to attend Low Man on the Totem Pole: How I Became a White Collar Criminal. This is a wonderful opportunity for finance and accounting majors to hear an amazing speaker tell her story, and to meet prospective employers.



The event will begin with a presentation by Helen Sharkey, Professional Speaker on ethics and accountability, followed by a networking reception with members of the Institute of Internal Auditors. When Ms. Sharkey was hired as an accountant in 1996 by Dynegy, an energy trading company based in Houston, she had no idea the job would ultimately lead to 28 days in a maximum-security federal prison. Today, she brings her powerful story to audiences about the events that led to her prison sentence and how she has rebuilt her life in the aftermath.

· Date: Thursday, April 20, 2017

· Presentation: 2:00 – 4:00 PM, RCoBA 001

· Reception: 4:00 – 5:00 PM, RCoBA McCoy Atrium

· Attire: Business casual at a minimum.

