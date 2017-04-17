Are you a parent or a guardian? Please participate!





We are looking for a parent or guardian of school-aged children (children should be enrolled in K-12) to participate in a research study on the communication of food safety. You will be asked to view a magazine and then answer a few additional questions about your attitudes. The study should take approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour and will be scheduled on a time that is convenient for you. The study will take place in Texas Tech University's Center for Communication Research in the Media and Communications Building. Participation is confidential and you will receive a $50 visa gift card.





For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Laura Gorham at laura.gorham@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-4741 or the principal investigator Dr. Courtney Meyers at courtney.meyers@ttu.edu.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.