Tech to Town will serve as a one-day event that brings students, faculty, and staff out into the community to serve, impact, and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock. Texas Tech University is grateful for the support and care that the City of Lubbock provides throughout the year, and this is just a small way to say thank you. Register here: http:// getconnected.volunteerlubbo ck.org/aem/general/event/ ?doc_id=3718 Posted:

4/12/2017



Benjamin Sharp



benjamin.sharp@ttu.edu



N/A



9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

4/22/2017



East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium



