Tech to Town Day of Service
Tech to Town will serve as a one-day event that brings students, faculty, and staff out into the community to serve, impact, and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock. Texas Tech University is grateful for the support and care that the City of Lubbock provides throughout the year, and this is just a small way to say thank you. Register here: http://getconnected.volunteerlubbock.org/aem/general/event/?doc_id=3718
4/12/2017

Benjamin Sharp

benjamin.sharp@ttu.edu

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2017

East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium

