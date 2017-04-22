|
Tech to Town will serve as a one-day event that brings students, faculty, and staff out into the community to serve, impact, and strengthen the bonds between Texas Tech University and the City of Lubbock. Texas Tech University is grateful for the support and care that the City of Lubbock provides throughout the year, and this is just a small way to say thank you. Register here: http://getconnected.volunteerlubbock.org/aem/general/event/?doc_id=3718
|Posted:
4/12/2017
Originator:
Benjamin Sharp
Email:
benjamin.sharp@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2017
Location:
East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium
