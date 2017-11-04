TTU HomeTechAnnounce

10 Minute Survey for Student Athletes (Chance for $25 Amazon Gift Card)
We are seeking current student athletes here at Texas Tech to complete a survey on what is considered "typical" or "normal" activities or behaviors for their athletic team. Please do not participate unless you are a current student athlete here at Texas Tech. Participants will be entered into a drawing for 1 of 2 possible $25 Amazon gift cards. Participation will only take about 10 minutes to complete. 

If you would like to participate, click the link below:

This research study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University. If you have questions or would like more information please contact Ethan Dahl, ethan.dahl@ttu.edu. We appreciate your time and participation!
Posted:
4/11/2017

Originator:
Ethan Dahl

Email:
ethan.dahl@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


