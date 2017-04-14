The TTU chapter of the National Science Teachers Association is selling TTU baseball caps, 3/4 sleeve "Teaching for the Future" shirts, and coffee mugs for their annual fundraiser. Please support by going to https://app.evetos.com/Common/PreviewOrder.aspx?q=1404. Fundraiser ends April 21st!



All proceeds go to fund the organization which provides lesson plans and science teaching methods to pre-service teachers. Items make excellent gifts for educators of any level!



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

4/14/2017



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen





