SCHOOL OF ART VISITING SCHOLAR LECTURE SERIES

Zabet Patterson, Ph.D., Stony Brook University, New York "Computational Cinema Before the Digital: The Gun Controller and The Films of John and James Whitney"

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 6:00 PM in Art B-01

John & James Whitney (The Whitneys) were regarded as masters of abstract cinema. John, the younger of the brothers, collaborated with James in some of the early film work. John, who also worked as an animator, composer, and inventor is generally regarded as one of the fathers of computer animation.

Zabet Patterson, Associate Professor in Media Arts at Stony Brook (Joint Appointment with the Consortium for Digital Art, Culture, and Technology (cDACT), specializes in the intersection of contemporary art and computational media in the postwar period. Her interests include contemporary art history and criticism, digital media history and theory, performance, and cybernetics. She is author of Peripheral Vision: Bell Labs, the S-C 4020, and the Origins of Computer Art, MIT Press 2015.

Presented by the Art History area of the TTU School of Art with additional support from Landmark Arts in the School of Art, supported by a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock and Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Posted:

4/11/2017



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/11/2017



Location:

Art Building B-01



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

