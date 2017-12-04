SCHOOL OF ART VISITING SCHOLAR SERIES

Andrew Uroskie, PhD, Stony Brook University, New York The Festival, the Factory, and Feedback: Andy Warhol’s Outer and Inner Space (1965)

Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 6:00 PM in Art B-01

Andrew Uroskie’s talk will explore the 1966 New York Film Festival as the paradoxical zenith and culmination of the Expanded Cinema within the “film art” community, and the perceived necessity of moving beyond established institutions of art and film to novel spaces of exhibition and spectatorship. Describing Warhol’s creation of the “Factory” as an alternative space in which the line between media exhibition and media production is purposely blurred, Uroskie situates Warhol’s innovative early use of videotape within Outer and Inner Space (1965) in the context of his earlier practice of film and audiotape recording, as well as the larger transformations of postwar media culture. Ultimately, Uroskie contends that this cinematic double portrait of Edie Sedgwick exemplifies the site of the Factory itself as an experiment in the social and psychological ramifications of feedback in the televisual era.

Andrew V. Uroskie is Associate Professor of Modern Art and Media, and Graduate Director of the MA/PhD Program in Modern Art History, Criticism and Theory at Stony Brook University in New York. Broadly speaking, his research explores the ways in which durational media have helped to reframe traditional models of aesthetic production, exhibition, spectatorship, and objecthood. His essays on experimental film, video, installation, sound, and performance in modern and contemporary art have been published in academic journals and anthologies in the US, England, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil and South Korea, both in English and in translation. His first book, Between the Black Box and the White Cube: Expanded Cinema and Postwar Art, was published in 2014 with the University of Chicago Press, and will be published in a Korean translation in 2018. He is a 2017 recipient of the Creative Capital Arts Writers Book Award for his new project: The Kinetic Imaginary: Robert Breer and the Animation of Postwar Art.

Presented by the Art History area of the TTU School of Art with additional support from Landmark Arts in the School of Art, supported by a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock and Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.



Posted:

4/12/2017



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/12/2017



Location:

Art Building B-01



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

