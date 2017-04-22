Join us as we celebrate the importance of the scientific community, and applaud the scientists making a difference in our community. Special guest speakers include Professors Melanie Barnes, Yehia Mechref, Lisa Gittner and Robert Forbis of Texas Tech University.

The Stand Up for Science Rally is free, family friendly, and open to the public! There will be live music and information booths from local health and science organizations, including activities for children. For more information and participant updates, visit the Stand Up for Science-Lubbock event page on Facebook or email LBKScienceMarch@hotmail.com.

Posted:

4/10/2017



Originator:

CATHY Jung



Email:

cathy.jung@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/22/2017



Location:

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, 511 Avenue K



