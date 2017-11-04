Where is the Study?



This study will take place in the Media and Communication building's Center for Communication Research - living room space. (MCOM 0063)



What is this project studying?



The purpose of this research study is to understand video game playing behavior.



What would I do if I participate?



You will be playing a video game, answering a questionnaire, and be entered in a drawing for a chance to win some money. Your participation will likely take about 45 minutes.



What are the possible risks or discomforts involved from being in this study?



Participation in this study is voluntary. You may refuse to participate or discontinue participation at any time without penalty. You do not have to answer any questions if you do not want to. You are welcome to contact the principal investigators, at any time if you have questions about the study.



How are you protecting my privacy?



Your participation in this study is confidential. Your name or any identifying information is not collected with the survey. The aggregated results of our analysis may be presented at academic conferences and published in an academic journal. Your name given when you signed up is stored separately and can’t be connected to individual surveys- it will only be used for the Gift Card drawing after the study completion.



If I have questions about this study, who should I ask?



Please feel free to contact Casey A Smith at Casey.A.Smith@ttu.edu. If you have any questions or concerns regarding your rights as a study participant, or are dissatisfied at any time with any aspect of this study, you may contact the Institutional Review Board (IRB) office at 806-742-2064.



How will I benefit from participation in this study?



Research is designed to benefit society by gaining new knowledge. This new information may help people in the future understand the complexities of online social gaming. You will be entered in a random drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.