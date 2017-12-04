will take place on the Tech campus in the SUB Ballroom on April 12, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.





Non-Profit organizations from Lubbock will be in attendance! Students interested in acquiring practicum experience, internships, or even full-time employment in a Non-Profit organization will have the opportunity to talk with representatives and pick up valuable information about various organizations.



Students are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resume. If you need assistance with your resume, please contact the University Career Center at 806-724-2210.





Do not miss this opportunity!





All UCC services and events are free to Texas Tech students and alumni.



