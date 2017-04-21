T. David Burleigh is a Professor of Materials & Metallurgical Engineering at New Mexico Tech. He earned both his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees from M.I.T. in

Metallurgy, and is a registered Professional Engineer in Metallurgy in New Mexico. Two decades ago he developed a fascination with meteorites, especially the iron-nickel ones. For years, Dr. Burleigh has shared his passion by giving public talks on meteorites. Dr. Burleigh will bring several meteorites to his talks. Students and staff are invited to bring materials they suspect may be a meteorite, and Dr. Burleigh will give his opinion.

