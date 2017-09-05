TTU HomeTechAnnounce

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS WORKSHOP 4 part series
START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by The TTU Small Business Development Center. 
 
The following topics will be discussed:

 Unit 1, Tuesday, May 9 - *Basics to start your own business
 Unit 2, Thursday, May 11  - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking
 Unit 3, Tuesday, May 16  - *Managing your business
 Unit 4, Thursday, May 18 - *Accounting & Financing

WHEN: May 9,11,16, & 18, 2017.
COST: $49, first 10 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units
WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX
TIME: 6pm-9pm

Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.

 Advance payment is required to guarantee your seat in the workshop. The deadline for registering is noon on Monday, May 8, 2017.


Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register. 
Posted:
4/12/2017

Originator:
ELAINE Melot

Email:
elaine.melot@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 5/9/2017

Location:
TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX 79423

