TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Accessibility in a Nutshell Webinar
Part of the TTU Worldwide eLearning "Steps to Online Accessibility" Series. This lecture will go over the federal guidelines instructors need to know to keep their courses accessible. Instructors will leave with a check list of items to implement into their courses and learn about the resources at Worldwide eLearning.
Register Here
Posted:
4/12/2017

Originator:
Timothy Howard

Email:
timothy.howard@ttu.edu

Department:
Finance and Administration

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/17/2017

Location:
Online Webinar

Categories