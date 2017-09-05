START YOUR OWN BUSINESS WORKSHOP 4 part series

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by The TTU Small Business Development Center. The following topics will be discussed:

Unit 1, Tuesday, May 9 - *Basics to start your own business Unit 2, Thursday, May 11 - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking Unit 3, Tuesday, May 16 - *Managing your business

WHEN: May 9,11,16, & 18, 2017.

COST: $49, first 10 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX TIME: 6pm-9pm

Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.

Advance payment is required to guarantee your seat in the workshop. The deadline for registering is noon on Monday, May 8, 2017.



Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register.

4/17/2017



Originator:

ELAINE Melot



Email:

elaine.melot@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 5/9/2017



Location:

TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX 79423



