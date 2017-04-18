Dr. Paul Springer is a professor of Comparative Military History at the Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. On Tuesday, April 18th at 6:00 p.m., Dr. Springer will deliver his lecture entitled “Cyber Conflict: Present and Future Challenges in the Cyber Domain” in the Escondido Theater of the Student Union Building. Professor Springer’s lecture will deal with the specifics of warfare in the cyber domain, including challenges, opportunities, and the legal and ethical aspects of cyber conflict. It will distinguish acts of war, espionage, sabotage, and terrorism, reviewing the major cyber actors and their capabilities. In the light of recent WikiLeaks disclosures, it will also asses the most recent claims of CIA and NSA capabilities in the cyber domain.

