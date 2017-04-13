|
The Business Industry Data Center (BIDC) specializes in market research, demographic data, and business statistics pertaining to the development of small businesses in the South Plains region. We provide this information to small business development center counselors who then pass on a business plan to new small business clients in hopes of obtaining a loan from a bank. The BIDC is currently looking for motivated students searching for a part-time job with an interest and willingness to learn.
|Posted:
4/13/2017
Originator:
Estefania Juarez
Email:
Stefanie.juarez@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
