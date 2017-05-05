2017 SMALL BUSINESS SUMMIT - Leading the Way!

Friday, May 5, 2017 - 11:30am - 5pm

American Wind Power Center, 1701 Canyon Lake Dr, Lubbock, TX 79403

Interact with key business leaders as they share their experiences and tips related to e-commerce, financing, government contracting, advertising, and much more!



Keynote speaker: Diana McPherson

Jason Bigham, Capital CDC

Otilo Castellano, Procurement Assistance Center

Lydia Drones, Tru Beauty Boutique

Kathy Timms, Geiger

Polly Vann, V-Tech Environmental Services

Drew Paxton, City of Lubbock



TICKETS $30

Lunch will be served by Honeychild Catering.

Registration required. Call Elaine @ 806.745.1637. Or register online by clicking here.



