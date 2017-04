CrossFit Texas Tech is currently accepting applications. We are looking to hire CrossFit level 1 certified instructors. If you have any interest in coaching CrossFit classes you can apply in person in the Fitness and Wellness office in the Rec Center. If you do not currently have your level 1 but are looking into receiving it within the year of getting hired you may also apply.

Please contact brett.mcquillen@ttu.edu with any further questions.





Thanks!