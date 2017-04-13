|
Come to a lecture titled "Leones et Tigridae et Phocae, eheu! The Lod Mosaic Reimagined through the Fears of Ariadne" by Crystal Rosenthal from the Episcopal School of Dallas. The lecture will take place at 5:30pm, Thursday 13th April, 2017 in the Qualia Room (Foreign Langs. Basement, 02). It is sponsored by the Dept. of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures, the Classical Society, the Humanities Centre, the Classics Excellence Fund.
|Posted:
4/12/2017
Originator:
Kristine Mallinson
Email:
kristine.mallinson@ttu.edu
Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/13/2017
Location:
Qualia Room (basement of Foreign Language Building)
Categories