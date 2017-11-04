TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
5 Minute Anonymous Survey From TTUHSC- Chance to Win $20 Amazon Gift Card

The Department of Otolaryngology (ENT) at TTUHSC is looking for participants to complete a brief 5-minute ANONYMOUS survey. The survey will collect your basic demographic information and then ask for your impression of differing infant head shapes. We are conducting a research study to assess if some head shapes are preferred over others.

 

Participants can be entered to win one of five $20 Amazon gift cards if they choose.

 

The title of the study is: Aesthetic Preference Towards Deformational Plagiocephaly and Brachycephaly

 

Please take a few minutes to complete the online survey.  Individual responses will be anonymous and confidential.

 

Please remember:

·         Completion of the survey is voluntary.

·         Please answer every question.

·         There is no right or wrong answers.

·         Please take this survey on a computer (not a phone).

 

To complete the research survey, click here:

https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aY3gumbeSKGLxgV

 

By completing the survey, you are giving your consent to be in this research study. 

 

If you have already completed a survey--- please do NOT complete it again.

 

Thank you so much for helping us!

 

If you have any questions, please contact: Mayank Aranke: mayank.aranke@ttuhsc.edu or Maleeh Effendi:maleeh.effendi@ttuhsc.edu
Posted:
4/11/2017

Originator:
Mayank Aranke

Email:
mayank.aranke@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories