Job Duties

· Develop and implement summer Academic Support Workshops, including but not limited to topics in decision making, life skills, time management, and writing seminars to program participants;

· Obtain academic performance reports from professors, students, and Raiderlink;

· Maintain participant files for reporting purposes;

· Inform SSS staff of participant’s academic performance and ensure support services are provided;

· Monitor Tutor Program Participants to ensure they are meeting goal objectives and attending required support services workshops;

· Maintain a detailed record of students’ progress toward meeting program requirements;

· Manage tutoring library, book use, and keep an updated inventory;

· Assist with programming and study skills workshops to increase student participation in the tutoring program;

· Assist with the planning of the TTU SSS New Student Orientation;

· Schedule and attend recruitment events, fairs, student organization meetings, and prospective student visits to help recruit new program participants; and

· Assist with any other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

Associate’s Degree or minimum of 90-120 college credit hours completed in psychology, sociology, social work, education or other related fields from an accredited college or university. Excellent time and case management skills; Familiarity with academic performance standards and reporting; Ability to effectively maintain a caseload of 50+ Project Participants and provide them with services and activities; Knowledge of basic computer skills including Office software and ability to effectively communicate orally and in writing.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in psychology, sociology, social work, education or other related fields from an accredited college or university; Experience advising and assisting students with the college admissions and financial aid process; work experience promoting the completion of a rigorous secondary and/or postsecondary program of study; Knowledge of barriers to postsecondary education faced by low- income and potential first-generation college youth.

Salary Range is $16-18/hr. Application instructions can be found at the TTU SSS website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/triosss/employment/academic_program_specialist.php