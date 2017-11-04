SI Sessions are led by SI Leaders, professor recommended students who have taken the course before and earned a high grade. They are trained to use their experience in the course to help students study more effectively. SI Leaders attend every lecture and create activities and worksheets for each session based on the material presented in the most recent lecture. See our full schedule at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/includes/SI_Schedule.pdf

Posted:

4/11/2017



Originator:

Maryanne Ring



Email:

maryanne.ring@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





