Now we are challenging other departments, student organizations and programs to create their own video pledge. There is no time limit to how long this campaign will continue. This is a critical step forward to engage as many members of our community as possible to stand in solidarity to make our campus safe.
“It’s On Us” aims to fundamentally shift the way we think about sexual assault, by inspiring everyone to see it as their responsibility to do something, big or small, to prevent it. The campaign reflects the belief that sexual assault isn’t just an issue involving a crime committed by a perpetrator against a victim, but one in which the rest of us also have a role to play.
We are committed to creating an environment - be it a dorm room, a party, a bar or club, or the greater college campus - where sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported. This effort will support student-led efforts already underway across the country, and will focus particularly on motivating college men to get involved.
What are the statistics?
• 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are sexually assaulted in college
• 40% of survivors fear reprisal by their attacker
• Only 2% of incapacitated rape survivors report assault
• Only 13% of rape survivors report assault
• 8 in 10 victims knew their attacker (friend, significant other, etc.)
• It is estimated that between 2%-7% of sexual assault reports are false
What can you do?
CONTACT: Dr. Charlotte Dunham,
Director, or Tricia Earl,
Unit Supervisor, T 806.742.4335, DOAK 123 & 125, MS 2009, Lubbock, TX. 79409-2009