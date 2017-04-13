



The Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women comes but once a year and we are looking forward to seeing you there! The Women's Studies Program offers a limited number of conference luncheon assistance awards.Students at Texas Tech or another higher education institution with a demonstrated need for financial assistance are encouraged to apply. Particular consideration will be given to emerging scholars who have not previously received registration assistance in the past.The luncheon assistant awards are also intended to encourage the participation of individuals from under-represented constituencies at Texas Tech. To Apply Please Submit the following: Registration Form



Application Form



Email your application to womens.studies@ttu.edu with "Conference Luncheon Award" in the subject line. Funding for the conference registration assistance award was made possible by the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity & Community Engagement.



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Unit Coordinator, Women's Studies Program, T (806) 742.4335

4/13/2017



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Womens Studies Program





